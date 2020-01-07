INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF
and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
December 31, 201922 421 3321 789 68824 722 95222 933 264
November 30, 201922 421 3321 743 83924 724 43322 980 594
October 31, 201922 421 3321 649 79524 725 03323 075 238
September 30, 201922 421 3321 612 29524 725 13323 112 838
August 31, 201922 421 3321 556 59224 725 33223 168 740
July 31, 201922 421 3321 552 10124 648 29623 096 195
June 30, 201922 421 3321 541 70124 488 29622 946 595
May 31, 201922 421 3321 518 26524 488 29622 970 031
April 30, 201922 421 3321 494 27624 488 29622 994 020
March 31, 201922 421 3321 728 92724 490 29622 761 369
February 28, 201922 421 3321 725 00724 490 29622 765 289
January 31, 201922 421 3321 709 85324 490 29622 780 443
December 31, 201822 421 3321 718 05324 490 29622 772 243

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the Règlement Général AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, HighCo has more than 750 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT). 
ISIN: FR0000054231 
Reuters: HIGH.PA 
Bloomberg: HCO FP
