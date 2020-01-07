INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF

and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce

Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting) December 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 789 688 24 722 952 22 933 264 November 30, 2019 22 421 332 1 743 839 24 724 433 22 980 594 October 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 649 795 24 725 033 23 075 238 September 30, 2019 22 421 332 1 612 295 24 725 133 23 112 838 August 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 556 592 24 725 332 23 168 740 July 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 552 101 24 648 296 23 096 195 June 30, 2019 22 421 332 1 541 701 24 488 296 22 946 595 May 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 518 265 24 488 296 22 970 031 April 30, 2019 22 421 332 1 494 276 24 488 296 22 994 020 March 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 728 927 24 490 296 22 761 369 February 28, 2019 22 421 332 1 725 007 24 490 296 22 765 289 January 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 709 853 24 490 296 22 780 443 December 31, 2018 22 421 332 1 718 053 24 490 296 22 772 243

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the Règlement Général AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, HighCo has more than 750 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE Cynthia LERAT

Managing Director Press Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 1 77 75 65 16

comfi@highco.com c.lerat@highco.com

Upcoming events

Publication take place after market close .

2019 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 22 January 2020

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

