BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re excited to announce that Edward Lennon, CEO of Boston-based VoIP provider Votacall, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council - an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.



Mr. Lennon was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in the business technology space. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Edward Lennon into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Edward has the ability to connect, share ideas, and collaborate with other local technology leaders in a private forum. He’ll also be invited to share his insights in original articles on Forbes.com, and contribute to published Q&A panels.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Forbes Technology Council,” said Edward, adding that “As someone who has run a technology business for over a decade, I’m looking forward to sharing my ideas and hearing how other members of the council have driven success for their respective companies. It’ll be great to bring fresh new perspectives to our team at Votacall.”

