BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture:ADK) (OTCQB:DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the extension of its technological platform for the automated detection of Diabetic Retinopathy at the CHUM (Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal) until the end of June 2020.



Launched in June 2018 in collaboration with the ophthalmology and endocrinology department, the technology showcase has so far allowed several hundred diabetic patients from the CHUM to access cutting edge screening technology. With the support of these two departments, DIAGNOS will continue to be present at the CHUM until the end of June 2020.

Our early detection service includes an automated AI analysis of fundus imagery together with a triage system according to the degree of severity. This proprietary service is only available via our CARA platform (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis).

The DIAGNOS automated screening solution significantly increases accessibility for diabetic and hypertensive patients subject to annual screening. Screening is done at the primary care centers using fundus photography. The process is fast, painless, and very simple for the patient. The CARA platform will facilitate identification and expedited triage of patients suffering from retinopathies who have been referred to the ophthalmology department following a consultation at the endocrinology or diabetes clinic.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

