Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release Jan. 7, 2020 at 4.30 p.m. EET





Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20200107151716_4 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Transaction date: January 7, 2020 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a share-based incentive Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000266804 Volume: 19 685 Volume weighted average price: 0 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 4858985

