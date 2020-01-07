Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   Jan. 7, 2020 at 4.30 p.m. EET


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name:Alexandre Pelletier-Normand 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20200107151716_4
   
Issuer
Name:Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI:743700H95H3OPXDV6568
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:January 7, 2020
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a share-based incentive
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000266804
 
Volume:19 685
 
Volume weighted average price:0 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 4858985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)