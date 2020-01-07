On 7 January 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and OÜ Kohila Maja entered into a contract to perform construction works of water supply and sewerage piping in Kohila Parish, Rapla County.

The contract includes establishing approximately 100 km of piping in Aespa small town as well as public supply and sewerage system supply points to ca 1,750 registered immovables.

The contract value is approximately EUR 14.3 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in December 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

