New IQ 200 Charging, Fastest Level 2 Charging

MIAMI, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW), leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, announced that the company has deployed multiple EV charging stations at Brickell on the River, a luxury, multi-family residential condo located in the heart of Miami's financial district.

The electric vehicle chargers are installed in the Brickell on the River Garage in the North and South towers of the 738-unit residence. The units are the fastest Level 2 chargers available, producing 80 amps of output, making them the choice charger for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. The addition of Blink's IQ 200 charging stations encourages residents and the community to go green. It also supports the community's sustainability initiatives and further evidences their focus on bringing the most sought-after amenities to their luxury condominiums.

Alexis Talavera, President of the Brickell on the River North Tower Association, said, "Establishing a partnership with Blink was easy, and it will help our community take a step toward green modernization."

The IQ 200 charging stations are connected to the Blink network and are capable of providing approximately 65 miles of charge in an hour, for vehicles capable of receiving a 19.2 kW charge. The new units will join the rapidly expanding network of Blink Charging stations throughout the country. They can be located on Blink's mobile app and the Blink Charging website ( www.blinkcharging.com ).

"We are very excited to have our fast Blink IQ 200 charging stations as an amenity in this luxury residence. Brickell on the River is a great example of a community putting forth the needs of their residents and planning ahead for the future. We are pleased to be showcased at their property as their sole EV charging provider," quoted Blink Founder and CEO, Michael D. Farkas.

According to Business and Tech , there are currently more than a million EVs on the roads in the United States, and a projected 18 million by 2030. The U.S. Department of Energy reports 80% of EV drivers prefer to charge at home, making Blink's multi-family solution the fastest-growing segment in the market. At the same time, Americans are increasingly renting homes in multi-family dwellings rather than buying houses. Therefore, multi-family properties are adding charging stations as an amenity to draw in residents. Brickell on the River is among several luxury multi-family residences to incorporate electric vehicle charging solutions as an amenity to South Florida residents.

Enjoying spectacular panoramic views of the Miami River and Biscayne Bay, Brickell on the River understands the importance of preserving the natural elements that create such unique sights. Adding EV charging infrastructure helps meet the needs of present and future residents while also protecting Miami's natural resources.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging is a leading owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States and has a growing presence in Europe, Asia, Israel, the Caribbean, and South America. With a long history as a pioneer in the EV industry and a dedicated team with immense knowledge of the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred, trusted partner in EV charging station technology. As such, the company is a driving force with more than 150,000 registered EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV charging stations deployed. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com . Nasdaq: BLNK

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com