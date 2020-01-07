TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group (“Volaris”), today announced that it has acquired DealerNet (“DealerNet”), a provider of Dealer Management solutions to the automotive sector. DealerNet is based in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.



DealerNet has a rich history of providing automotive dealer management software solutions to car dealers and OEMs throughout Brazil. Established in 1990, the company’s Windows DMS and Workflow DMS is a mission-critical platform that helps to transform automotive dealers. Today Workflow is used by 3,000 automotive dealers across Brazil.

Regis Braga, co-CEO and Founder of DealerNet said: “We are excited about this next step. Now DealerNet is part of an ecosystem of more than 400 software companies. Joining Volaris Group enables us to grow our business and bring great long-term opportunities to our customers and employees.”

“With both technology and the market changing so quickly, it has become necessary to seek partners that can provide the experience in business to position DealerNet for the long-term. We found Volaris to be the ideal profile to take us to this new level of development,” said Paulo Monteiro, also co-CEO and Founder of DealerNet.

In keeping with Volaris’ philosophy of acquire, strengthen and grow, DealerNet maintains its brand and independence with support, coaching and best practices from Volaris. Regis Braga and Paulo Monteiro continue to lead the business as co-CEOs. DealerNet joins incadea in Volaris’ Dealer Management System vertical market.

