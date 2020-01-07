SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced that Rajesh Vashist, SiTime’s chief executive officer, and Art Chadwick, chief financial officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 15th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast and archived replay of the company’s presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at: investor.sitime.com.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation, a market leader in MEMS timing, offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions. SiTime’s configurable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with high performance, small size, low power, and high reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped to date, SiTime is changing the timing industry.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Brett L. Perry, Vice President
214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com
SiTime Corporation
Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com
SiTime
Santa Clara, California, UNITED STATES
sitime-logo-PNG-med.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: