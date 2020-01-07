SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced that Rajesh Vashist, SiTime’s chief executive officer, and Art Chadwick, chief financial officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 15th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast and archived replay of the company’s presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at: investor.sitime.com .

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a market leader in MEMS timing, offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions. SiTime’s configurable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with high performance, small size, low power, and high reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped to date, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Brett L. Perry, Vice President

214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com