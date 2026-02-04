SiTime Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2025.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $113.3 million, a 36% increase from $83.6 million in the prior quarter and an increase of 66% from the year ago period.

Net revenue for fiscal year 2025 was $326.7 million, an increase of 61% from $202.7 million in fiscal year 2024.

“Driven by AI, Q4 2025 was the seventh consecutive quarter of over 100% year-over-year growth for our Communications, Enterprise and Datacenter (CED) business," said Rajesh Vashist, chairman and CEO of SiTime. "Growth in both Q4 2025 and FY2025 was broad-based, across all end customer segments, and regions. In addition to 61% year-on-year growth, I am also pleased that we achieved 61.2% gross margin in the fourth quarter, which exceeded the forecast that we made at the beginning of the year. Looking forward into 2026, we expect our broad-based growth to continue, again driven by CED."

In the fourth quarter of 2025, GAAP gross profit was $63.9 million, or 56.4% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $62.1 million, GAAP income from operations was $1.8 million, and GAAP net income was $9.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, non-GAAP gross profit was $69.4 million, or 61.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $35.5 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $33.9 million and non-GAAP net income was $41.3 million, or $1.53 per diluted share.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, GAAP gross profit was $175.0 million, or 53.6% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $242.0 million, GAAP loss from operations was $67.0 million, and GAAP net loss was $42.9 million, or $1.72 per diluted share.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, non-GAAP gross profit was $193.5 million, or 59.3% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $135.0 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $58.6 million and non-GAAP net income was $82.6 million, or $3.20 per diluted share.

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $808.4 million on December 31, 2025.

The company plans to discuss its business outlook as part of today’s scheduled conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses, which include transaction and certain other cash costs associated with business acquisitions as well as changes in the estimated fair value of earn out liabilities and accretion of acquisition consideration payable. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on February 2, 2026 that were approved by the Compensation and Talent Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment of 26 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 19,373 RSUs. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Amended and Restated Inducement Award Plan.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast the financial results for its fourth quarter of 2025 via conference call today, February 4, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). To join the conference call via phone, participants are required to complete the following registration form to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to our expectations and trends relating to the growth of our new products, our product differentiation and market acceptance of our products, and our ability to accurately forecast our future performance, business and growth. More information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings SiTime makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-K to be filed for the year ended December 31, 2025. The financial information set forth in this release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While SiTime believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in SiTime’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and SiTime’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to SiTime at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, SiTime undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

  
SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
  
 Three months ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
      
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue$113,284  $83,567  $68,111 
Cost of revenue 49,404   38,850   32,267 
Gross profit 63,880   44,717   35,844 
Operating expenses:     
Research and development 28,294   30,009   29,333 
Selling, general and administrative 30,815   30,603   27,695 
Acquisition related costs 3,008   126   1,835 
Total operating expenses 62,117   60,738   58,863 
Income (loss) from operations 1,763   (16,021)  (23,019)
Interest income 7,998   8,275   5,088 
Other expense, net (209)  (157)  (510)
Income (loss) before income taxes 9,552   (7,903)  (18,441)
Income tax expense (386)  (111)  (372)
Net income (loss)$9,166  $(8,014) $(18,813)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive income (loss)$9,166  $(8,014) $(18,813)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic$0.35  $(0.31) $(0.80)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted$0.34  $(0.31) $(0.80)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 26,201   26,048   23,467 
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 27,070   26,048   23,467 
            


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
  
 Year Ended
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
    
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue$326,660  $202,697 
Cost of revenue 151,674   98,203 
Gross profit 174,986   104,494 
Operating expenses:   
Research and development 118,893   106,855 
Selling, general and administrative 116,504   102,157 
Acquisition related costs 6,567   10,722 
Total operating expenses 241,964   219,734 
Loss from operations (66,978)  (115,240)
Interest income 24,830   22,883 
Other expense, net (157)  (758)
Loss before income taxes (42,305)  (93,115)
Income tax expense (598)  (486)
Net loss$(42,903) $(93,601)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss$(42,903) $(93,601)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic$(1.72) $(4.05)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted$(1.72) $(4.05)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share 24,967   23,118 
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 24,967   23,118 
        


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
  
 Three months ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP     
Revenue$113,284  $83,567  $68,111 
GAAP gross profit 63,880   44,717   35,844 
GAAP gross margin 56.4%  53.5%  52.6%
Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,717   3,573   3,573 
Stock-based compensation 769   831   652 
Non-GAAP gross profit$69,366  $49,121  $40,069 
Non-GAAP gross margin 61.2%  58.8%  58.8%
      
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP     
GAAP research and development expenses$28,294  $30,009  $29,333 
Stock-based compensation (9,318)  (11,485)  (9,965)
Non-GAAP research and development expenses$18,976  $18,524  $19,368 
      
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses$30,815  $30,603  $27,695 
Stock-based compensation (14,323)  (15,441)  (14,586)
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses$16,492  $15,162  $13,109 
      
GAAP acquisition related costs$3,008  $126  $1,835 
Acquisition related costs (3,008)  (126)  (1,835)
Non-GAAP acquisition related costs$  $  $ 
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses$35,468  $33,686  $32,477 
      
Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income from operations     
GAAP income (loss) from operations$1,763  $(16,021) $(23,019)
Acquisition related costs 3,008   126   1,835 
Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,717   3,573   3,573 
Stock-based compensation 24,410   27,757   25,203 
Non-GAAP income from operations$33,898  $15,435  $7,592 
Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue 29.9%  18.5%  11.1%
      
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income     
GAAP net income (loss)$9,166  $(8,014) $(18,813)
Acquisition related costs 3,008   126   1,835 
Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,717   3,573   3,573 
Stock-based compensation 24,410   27,757   25,203 
Non-GAAP net income$41,301  $23,442  $11,798 
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share(1) 27,070   26,938   24,452 
      
GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted$0.34  $(0.31) $(0.80)
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 1.19   1.18   1.28 
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted
$
1.53
  $0.87  $0.48 
(1) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares in certain periods due to non-GAAP net income reported.
 


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
  
 Year Ended
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP   
Revenue$326,660  $202,697 
GAAP gross profit 174,986   104,494 
GAAP gross margin 53.6%  51.6%
Amortization of acquired intangibles 15,435   11,892 
Stock-based compensation 3,126   1,654 
Non-GAAP gross profit$193,547  $118,040 
Non-GAAP gross margin 59.3%  58.2%
    
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP   
GAAP research and development expenses$118,893  $106,855 
Stock-based compensation (42,529)  (37,947)
Non-GAAP research and development expenses$76,364  $68,908 
    
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses$116,504  $102,157 
Stock-based compensation (57,885)  (53,034)
Acquisition related integration costs    (550)
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses$58,619  $48,573 
    
GAAP acquisition related costs$6,567  $10,722 
Acquisition related costs (6,567)  (10,722)
Non-GAAP acquisition related costs$  $ 
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses$134,983  $117,481 
    
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations   
GAAP loss from operations$(66,978) $(115,240)
Amortization of acquired intangibles 15,435   11,892 
Acquisition related costs 6,567   10,722 
Acquisition related integration costs    550 
Stock-based compensation 103,540   92,635 
Non-GAAP income from operations$58,564  $559 
Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue 17.9%  0.3%
    
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income   
GAAP net loss$(42,903) $(93,601)
Amortization of acquired intangibles 15,435   11,892 
Acquisition related costs 6,567   10,722 
Acquisition related integration costs    550 
Stock-based compensation 103,540   92,635 
Non-GAAP net income$82,639  $22,198 
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share(1) 25,786   23,876 
    
GAAP net loss per share diluted$(1.72) $(4.05)
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 4.92   4.98 
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted

$3.20  $0.93 
(1) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to non-GAAP net income reported.
 


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  
 As of
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
    
 (in thousands)
Assets:   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$16,759  $6,106 
Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities 791,648   412,728 
Accounts receivable, net 45,040   38,209 
Inventories 81,557   76,741 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,275   10,276 
Total current assets 949,279   544,060 
Property and equipment, net 105,114   82,475 
Intangible assets, net 147,366   163,558 
Right-of-use assets, net 4,089   6,569 
Goodwill 87,098   87,098 
Other assets 1,753   1,199 
Total assets$1,294,699  $884,959 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$21,327  $22,894 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 62,678   85,555 
Total current liabilities 84,005   108,449 
Other non-current liabilities 54,512   76,791 
Total liabilities 138,517   185,240 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock 3   2 
Additional paid-in capital 1,381,083   881,718 
Accumulated deficit (224,904)  (182,001)
Total stockholders’ equity 1,156,182   699,719 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,294,699  $884,959 
        
        

Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com


