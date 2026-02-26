SiTime to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4, 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced that SiTime’s chief executive officer, Rajesh Vashist, and chief financial officer, Beth Howe, will participate at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference to be held at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. SiTime management is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 12:20 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

A live and archived webcast of the Company’s fireside chat will be available in the Events section of SiTime’s Investor Relations website.

About SiTime

SiTime is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 4 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

About Precision Timing – Timing is the heartbeat of all electronics, ensuring performance, resilience and scalability. For decades, quartz devices, non-silicon technology, have kept systems in sync, but they struggle in harsher, more demanding environments. MEMS-based Precision Timing delivers greater accuracy, smaller size and resilience. Today, MEMS timing powers over 400 applications, including high-growth ones in AI datacenters, automated driving, industrial and humanoid robots, wearables and IoT.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation

Beth Howe

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@sitime.com