New York, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar “Using Tools of Neuroscience to Make Personalized Care a Reality in Schizophrenia” on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Gregory A. Light, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego, will be the presenter.

Dr. Light will describe precision medicine trials his team has conducted which significantly reduced symptoms and improved cognitive and daily functioning in patients with chronic psychosis in a “real-world” setting: a long-term community inpatient facility. They also found that reliable, easy-to-obtain signatures of brain-wave activity recorded at the outset of treatment can be used to identify which patients are most likely to benefit (or not) from treatments. This work ultimately aims to develop personalized biomarker assessment tools to deliver the “right treatment” to the “right person” at the “right time,” to improve outcomes among the millions of people with psychotic disorders, most notably schizophrenia. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/januarywebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachment

Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255 mmanners@mannersdotson.com