New York, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As our understanding of the neurobiology of addiction evolves, so do opportunities to develop more precise, brain-based interventions for co-occurring disorders. In our free webinar, “Advancing Brain-Based Therapeutics to the Forefront of Addiction Care,” on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET., Victor Tang , M.D., MSc, FRCPC, Psychiatrist & Clinician Scientist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto and the recipient of a 2022 Young Investigator Award, will discuss his recent research on addiction and concurrent disorders (when mental illness and addiction co-occur). He will describe efforts to develop neuromodulation interventions including rTMS (repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation) and deep brain stimulation to treat addiction. He will also discuss his work on novel brain and behavior-based assessment methods that may improve our ability to detect, monitor, and predict outcomes for substance use disorders.

The session will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

Register Now to learn more about emerging brain and behavior-based assessments that improve the detection, monitoring, and prediction of outcomes in substance use disorders.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $475 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

