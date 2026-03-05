New York, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) invites the public to a free webinar, “Helping Children With Autism Tune Into Voices” on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 2:00 pm ET. Children learn about the social world by tuning in to the voices of parents, caregivers, teachers, and friends. In this talk, Daniel A. Abrams, Ph.D., Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Director of the Speech and Social Neuroscience Lab at Stanford University, will explore why some children with autism may be less responsive to speech and how brain systems for hearing and motivation may not work together in typical ways. By understanding these brain differences, he aims to develop more targeted and effective interventions that strengthen communication and social connection.

The session will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

