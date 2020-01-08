DMW&H Welcomes Mark Breznak as COO and Francis Said as Vice President of Integration and Engineering to the Team

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMW&H , a full-service material handling solutions provider, announced today the addition of Mark Breznak in the key position of COO and Francis Said in the position of Vice President of Integration and Engineering. These two positions expand the company’s leadership team to keep pace with their accelerated growth.

Mark Breznak has over 25 years of experience in the manufacturing and service industries and has expertise in process improvement, team building, ERP, Software, and Controls. He has repeatedly proven his ability to create tangible results in fluid and fast-paced business environments. As COO of DMW&H, Mark will provide the leadership, management, and vision necessary to ensure DMW&H has the proper operational controls, people, systems, and administrative/reporting procedures in place to strengthen DMW&H’s infrastructure to handle current and future growth. Mark has a BS in Computer Science and an MBA in Finance.

Joe Colletti, President & CEO of DMW&H, says “I am excited to have Mark join our executive team as COO. Mark has a proven track record of running companies, leading engineering teams, and improving processes to create solid infrastructures for long-term growth. He’s joining an already successful team at the perfect time to keep up with our company’s growth.”

Francis Said joins DMW&H from Swisslog where he most recently served as Senior Director of Integration Management. With almost 30 years of experience in software, controls, and integration within the material handling industry, Francis’ experience will help shape those areas of DMW&H’s business for their next phase of growth. His role of Vice President of Integration and Engineering at DMW&H will ensure the quality and consistency of engineered systems, devices, drawings, and standards.

“Francis’s extensive knowledge of the material handling industry matched with his expertise in leadership and software/controls integration will be key elements to DMW&H’s continued success,” says Joe Colletti.

About DMW&H

DMW&H designs, integrates, installs and supports complex material handling systems for the industrial, food/beverage, wine & spirits, parcel, and retail industries. Delivering Material Handling Solutions, DMW&H continues to lead the industry in competitive services and pricing, priding itself on creating systems matched to individual customer needs. By combining some of the industry’s best talent with the size, reputation and corporate capabilities of the Dearborn Mid-West and W&H Systems brands, DMW&H is primed for continued rapid growth. Visit us at www.dmwandh.com.

