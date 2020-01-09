Randstad Belgium is the country's leading specialist in the field of human resources services, flexible work (Randstad and Tempo-Team brands), and outplacement ( Risesmart ). Randstad Belgium is convinced that, by combining the best features of physical and digital processes, we can reinvent the future of work. Over the last few years, Randstad Belgium has been optimizing their processes by putting innovative technology at the service of the job seekers and workers they help.

In terms of reducing the cash collection period, Randstad Belgium has taken a leap ahead by choosing Sidetrade. Since 2013 they have been using Sidetrade’s technology to digitalize and automate their financial processes. In fact, their Finance department has observed a four day drop in days sales outstanding.

Today, with enhanced data processing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing an ever-greater role in companies, giving clear information in real time on the state of the business, and providing support to make the best decisions. New areas are ripe for intelligent automation including personalized client relations for Finance, automated processing of invoices, and anticipation of client behavior.

"We are going through a revolution, where our AI technology, using deep learning, and working in unison with CRM and ERP systems, rationalizes business processes, makes work easier for people, and improves performance. Randstad Belgium joined this revolution by selecting Aimie, Sidetrade's Artificial Intelligence assistant, to boost the performance of their teams", said Jean-Cyril Schütterlé, Chief Product Officer of Sidetrade.

With Aimie's help, staff can concentrate on their core business

To deal with an impressive increase in sales (€1.5bn) and a corresponding jump in the number of invoices, Randstad Belgium has decided to use Aimie (Sidetrade AI) for fast, reliable decision-making support.

Trained on 313 million B2B payment experiences totaling over €953bn over the last three years, Aimie will analyze each Randstad Belgium client in real time to determine the best follow-up strategy. Aimie will consider objectives set by the Finance department, and all available criteria such as buyer profile, billing characteristics, and the history of the relationship including any disputes.

Aimie frees up staff from time-consuming collection tasks, automatically adjusts workflows according to client-specific payment behavior, and assigns the most complex cases to staff depending on workload. The actions recommended by Aimie are 53% more effective than conventional decisions made by the human mind alone. Moreover, Aimie cuts useless tasks by 51%, allowing staff to focus their expertise on the most important disputes and spend more time developing human relations with clients.

Rudy Lathouwers, Director of Administration, Randstad Belgium, had this to say: "We are looking forward to the rollout of Aimie in the context of the digitalization of our processes. This AI system will help us optimize our relations with our small and medium-sized clients. With Aimie on board, our credit controller staff are going to be able to concentrate on key account management, which is more complex."



Attachment