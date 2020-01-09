Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has been selected to present at the Biotech Showcase Conference and will be presenting its technology on Tuesday 14 January at 15:30 (3:30 pm), Track Yosemite C (Ballroom level).



Biotech Showcase Conference, January 13–15, 2020, is one of the industry’s leading industry and investor conferences expecting more than 3,700 attendees, 2,200 companies, and over 1,000 investors.

The conference, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

During the conference, Oasmia will discuss its current development programs and opportunities for partnership.

The Oasmia team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings during the week of the conference. If you would like to schedule a meeting, please send a request to: business.development@oasmia.com

For more information:

Urban Ekelund

IR Manager Oasmia

Phone: +46 18-50 54 40

E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures and markets new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company’s product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company’s product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (OASM) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR).

