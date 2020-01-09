Press release

9 January 2020, 15:00

Sdiptech recruits IR and PR Manager

Sdiptech AB is a Swedish technology group focused on infrastructure that acquires and develops companies, which concentrate on creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. My Lundberg is now being recruited as IR & PR Manager in order to strengthen Sdiptech’s communication. She joins the Group from the PR firm Agency where she worked as a project manager with customers such as Finnair and Huawei. Prior to this, My worked as the Nordic PR and Campaign Manager at the martech company Smartclip.



“We see an increased need to communicate during the period between the reports and to become more active in additional channels. It is really great to welcome My to Sdiptech as we enter the next phase with the company. Her experience in relationship- and brand building will be central in our efforts to further establish the company,” says Bengt Lejdström, CFO of Sdiptech.



“It is no secret that the pressure on well-functioning infrastructure is increasing. This includes everything from clean water, healthy air, sustainable energy and efficient transport services to functioning telecommunications and safe roads. At the same time as much of the existing infrastructure is neglected, more of us need to share it. In addition, requirements for sustainability, efficiency and safety are increasing, which in turn is driving technological developments. Sdiptech is involved in developing technology companies that offer solutions for some of the most critical infrastructure needs. I am very happy to be part of a company that plays an important role in society. There are a lot of exciting things to

inform about and many communication opportunities,” says My Lundberg.



My will be responsible for Sdiptech’s communication, brand issues and the company’s relations with the capital market. She will start in January 2020.

Stockholm, 9 January 2020

Sdiptech AB (publ)

