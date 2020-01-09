TROY, Mich., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly Services , today announced a strategic expansion of its Vendor Management System (VMS) partner relationships with the addition of Simplify Workforce to integrate its cloud-based VMS platform, SimplifyVMS into Kelly’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Master Vendor (MV) solution offerings. Simplify Workforce is a leading global technology company operating in the contingent workforce and service procurement market.



“Organizations across the globe, large and small, recognize that the future of work includes leveraging different types of talent and that adopting a scalable contingent workforce solution can significantly impact the financial and strategic outcomes of their businesses,” said Tammy Browning, senior vice president of Global Operations for KellyOCG. “We’re proud to form a partner relationship with Simplify Workforce specifically to enable small to mid-market sized organizations that want the same agile and unique solutions offered to large organizations. This will better enable Kelly to meet the needs of our regional and global client base that is increasingly seeking our expertise.”

KellyOCG is a technology agnostic organization that supports programs with other leading VMS and workforce platforms such as SAP Fieldglass and Beeline/IQNavigator. KellyOCG selectively explores VMS relationships that accelerate value for its MSP client base as the industry and technologies continue to evolve.

“Kelly recognized the need for a robust, flexible, and integration-savvy VMS. The Simplify team is proud to be their partner in delivering the newest and most agile VMS tech stack in the market,” said Patrick Chartrand, vice president of Partnerships and Strategy for Simplify Workforce. “Simplify Workforce provides a unified approach towards managing all aspects of non-employee engagement, and full support for all aspects of agency and TTM workforce management.”

About KellyOCG

KellyOCG is the leading global advisor of talent supply chain strategies and workforce solutions. We align talent strategy to business goals to define what’s next for the future of work, enabling our clients to ditch the script on the old way of thinking. Through our vertical expertise and trusted advisor status with our clients, we make meaningful connections between talent and organizations, advancing careers and business goals. Visit www.kellyocg.com.

About Simplify Workforce

Simplify Workforce is a technology company operating in the contingent workforce and service procurement market. We have a savvy team of technologists who create unique and agile solutions that enable human resource, procurement, and talent sourcing professionals to maximize profitability, optimize their non-employee labor programs, and gain visibility into their extended workforces. We offer an array of workforce technology solutions for contingent staffing, services procurement, and TTM. Learn more about how we’re redefining the world of work by visiting us at http://simplifyworkforce.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jane Stehney

(248) 574-9800

jane_stehney@kellyservices.com