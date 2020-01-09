NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its continued commitment to showcase brands relevant to retailers, PROJECT is expanding its product offerings starting with their January 2020 show. Sitting within the elevated environment of The TENTS, attendees can expect to find a new men’s grooming and wellness section. This collection, curated by Garrett Munce, will feature emerging and established must-know brands pushing frontiers within their industry; from innovative skincare solutions to state-of-the-art wellness supplements, and everything in between.

“Wellness and grooming have become an important part of a man’s daily routine. We are thrilled to partner with Garrett Munce, an expert in this space, and present to our attendees a handpicked selection of innovative brands,” shared Lizette Chin, President of Menswear at Informa Markets.

Confirmed brands for the New York edition include: Anchors Aweigh Hair, Asystem, Caswell-Massey, Educated Beards, Fellow Barber, Gillette Labs, The Art of Shaving, and Verso Skincare. Munce will also be giving away copies of his new book, Self-Care for Men, which serves as a guide on how to improve your physical and mental health and overall well-being while introducing you to anti-aging products and practices.

“I’m excited to bring Wellness in The TENTS to life because there are so many exciting and innovative things happening in the grooming and wellness industry right now. Whatever you think men’s grooming is, expect to be surprised! Men are more interested in grooming and wellness than ever before and companies both new and established are rising to meet their needs,” states Garrett Munce

PROJECT will also host a panel moderated by Munce on Monday, January 20th that will explore the biggest trends in men’s grooming and wellness, what consumers are asking for, and how brands and retailers can meet those needs. Details are below:

The New Face of Wellness: Why Men Want Self-Care



Monday, January 20th 1:00pm – 2:00pm



Sam Buffa, Founder, Fellow Barber

Oli Walsh, Co-Founder, Asystems

Marcella Schlitt, National Beauty Director, Nordstrom



Garrett Munce, Grooming Editor for Esquire and Men's Health



PROJECT N:OW Stage | Booth #475



