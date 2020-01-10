﻿Stockholm, January 10, 2020 – Anoto Group AB (Anoto) today announces that Joonhee Won has informed the Board of Directors of Anoto that he will leave his position as CEO of Anoto.

A search committee has been formed and the commitee will start the search for a new CEO.

“The Board of Anoto and I are sad to see Joonhee leave under the current circumstances. We do not share the general sentiment, but we understand why Joonhee is resigning at this point. We are grateful to Joonhee for his extremely hard work during the last four years and for his contribution in turning the company around. Joonhee will continue in his position for the time being and help to make the transition to the new CEO as smooth as possible,” says Jörgen Durban, Chairman of the Board.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 10 January 2020, at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto’s four solutions: KAIT – the world’s first AI solution for offline education; ACE – Anoto’s new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA – Anoto’s secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson – Anoto’s biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment