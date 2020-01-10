No draft decisions for the 24 January 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 11:00, hereinafter - Meeting of Shareholders, have been submitted by the person upon whose request the Meeting of Shareholders has been convened. No draft decisions were received upon written request by JSC Olainfarm. JSC Olainfarm has no information on the content of the draft decisions.

Additional information:

Jānis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com