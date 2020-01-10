Company Announcement no. 1

Spar Nord upgrades its guidance for 2019





On the basis of preliminary accounting figures for the fourth quarter of 2019, Spar Nord upgrades its full-year guidance for core earnings before impairment from DKK 1,200-1,300 million to DKK 1,320-1,330 million, while the forecast for the profit after tax is raised from DKK 925-1,025 million to DKK 1,050-1,060 million.

The upgrade is based on a number of aspects primarily expected to concern 2019, including a large number of remortgaged loans and lower-than-expected loan impairment charges.

Spar Nord’s financial statements for 2019 and guidance for 2020 will be released as scheduled on 6 February 2020.

Should you have any questions in connection with this announcement, please contact Lasse Nyby, Chief Executive Officer, at tel. +45 2527 0001, or Ole Madsen, Head of IR, at tel. + 45 9634 4010.

Kind Regards,

Ole Madsen

Head of IR

