Managers' Transactions
Hoivatilat Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Karjula Jussi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Hoivatilat Oyj
LEI: 743700BHJI147K0VF382
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BHJI147K0VF382_20200109143813_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-01-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000148648
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 377,916 Unit price: 16 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 377,916 Volume weighted average price: 16 EUR
Hoivatilat Oyj
OULUNSALO, FINLAND
Hoivatilat Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: