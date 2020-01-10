In accordance with clause 273 of Commercial Law and clause 54 of Financial Instrument Market Law, Limited liability company OLMAFARM (Olmafarm), as a shareholder of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm (Olainfarm), has submitted draft decisions for 24 January 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In addition, Olmafarm informs that candidates for members of the Council are going to be nominated by Olmafarm during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders or till the beginning of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.



Joint Stock Company OLAINFARM

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

on 24 January 2020, at 11:00

DRAFT DECISIONS OF JSC OLAINFARM EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

1. Recall of the Council and election of the new Council.

Draft decision:

1.1. To recall the members of the Council of JSC “Olainfarm”.

1.2. To elect the Council of JSC “Olainfarm” consisting of the following members for the further term of 5 years:

1) _____________________________;

2) _____________________________;

3) _____________________________;

4) _____________________________;

5) _____________________________.



1.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of members of the Council.

2. Recall of the Auditing committee and election of the new Auditing committee.

Draft decision:

2.1. To recall the members of JSC “Olainfarm” Auditing Committee.

2.2. To elect the JSC “Olainfarm” Auditing Committee consisting of the following members for the further term of two years:

1) _____________________________;

2) _____________________________;

3) _____________________________.

2.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of the Auditing Committee members.