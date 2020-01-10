Managers' Transactions

Hoivatilat Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tauriainen Reijo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Hoivatilat Oyj

LEI: 743700BHJI147K0VF382

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700BHJI147K0VF382_20200109135528_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-01-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000148648

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 12,300 Unit price: 16 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 12,300 Volume weighted average price: 16 EUR