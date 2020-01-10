Managers' Transactions
Hoivatilat Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: 2Care Capital Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hartwall Paul
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Hoivatilat Oyj
LEI: 743700BHJI147K0VF382
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BHJI147K0VF382_20200110093332_2
Transaction date: 2020-01-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000148648
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,767,012 Unit price: 16 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,767,012 Volume weighted average price: 16 EUR
Hoivatilat Oyj
OULUNSALO, FINLAND
