Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include a significant rise in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing technological advances in IVD testing tools and the rising adoption of non-invasive diagnostic tests. The advent of next-generation sequencing (NGS) has created a significant opportunity for advances in IVD tests.



There are three types of NGS technologies which include first-generation (sanger sequencing), high-throughput sequencing and third-generation sequencing. Sanger sequencing can be an ideal option while examining a small section of DNA on a smaller number of genomic targets or samples (approximately 20 or fewer). Whereas, high-throughput sequencing holds the ability to screen more samples effectively and enables the sequencing of millions of fragments in a single run. Hence, it is primarily being adopted in key research projects, such as MetaHIT and Human Microbiome Project.



The companies are using advanced NGS technologies to provide diagnostic solutions targeting liver diseases. In January 2019, GENFIT SA signed a licensing agreement with LabCorp to expand access to NIS4, a non-invasive IVD assay which is created specifically for NASH (Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis). This licensing agreement is aimed at expanding access to NIS4 in the global research community.



GENFIT uses NGS that enables to perform sequencing of millions of small DNA fragments in parallel. Moreover, NGS technologies are currently used in clinical research laboratories to develop tests that can provide meaningful genetic information for multiple human conditions. Therefore, NGS-based IVD testing can support to increase the reliability and accuracy of IVD, which thereby will contribute to the growth of the market.



North America is anticipated to hold the major share in the market in 2018 owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and significant funding opportunities for medical research institutions and biopharmaceutical firms. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness lucrative growth in the market owing to the emerging adoption of molecular diagnostics in the region. Moreover, improving hospital infrastructure and rising diagnostic centers have been led to the installation of automated and semi-automated biochemistry, immunology, and hematology equipment in the region.



Some crucial players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH and QIAGEN GmbH. IVD companies are constantly focusing on R&D, partnerships, product launches and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. For instance, in April 2018, altona Diagnostics GmbH declared the launch of AltoStar molecular diagnostic workflow. The benefits include process reliability, time and cost efficiency and high flexibility of operation and handling were important targets for the development of this new system.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global IVD market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global IVD market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global IVD market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

3.3.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

3.3.4. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

3.3.5. QIAGEN GmbH



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global IVD Market by Application

5.1.1. Diabetes

5.1.2. Infectious Diseases

5.1.3. Cancer

5.1.4. Drug Testing

5.1.5. Autoimmune Diseases

5.1.6. Others (Nephrology and Cardiology)

5.2. Global IVD Market by Product

5.2.1. Instruments

5.2.2. Reagents

5.2.3. Software and Services

5.3. Global IVD Market by Technology

5.3.1. Immunodiagnostics

5.3.2. Molecular Diagnostics

5.3.3. Hematology

5.3.4. Tissue Diagnostics

5.3.5. Others (Clinical Chemistry and Coagulation)

5.4. Global IVD Market by End-User

5.4.1. Hospitals & Clinics

5.4.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

5.4.3. Others (Academics and Research Institutions)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

7.2. Alere, Inc.

7.3. Atlas genetics Ltd.

7.4. Becton, Dickinson & Co.

7.5. bioMrieux, Inc.

7.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.7. Danaher Corp.

7.8. ELITechGroup

7.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.10. Illumina, Inc.

7.11. Kem-En-Tec Diagnostics A/S

7.12. Luminex Corp.

7.13. Omega Diagnostics Ltd.

7.14. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

7.15. QIAGEN GmbH

7.16. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

7.17. Sysmex Corp.

7.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7.19. Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.

7.20. WerfenLife, S.A.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfmki

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900