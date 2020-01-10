Hoivatilat Plc                                                                                       
Stock exchange release 10 January 2020,  6:40 p.m.

Hoivatilat Plc: disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Hoivatilat Plc ("Hoivatilat") has on 10 January 2020 received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from OP Fund Management Company Ltd, according to which the ownership of shares and votes in Hoivatilat of OP-Suomi investment fund, OP-Suomi Indeksi investment fund and OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt investment fund managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd, has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent following the transfer of shares on 10 January 2020.

Aggregate positions of funds managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd according to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0,00 % 0,00 %25,502,629
Positions of previous notification6.96 % 6.96 % 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40001486480 0,00 % 
SUBTOTAL A0 0,00% 


B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights		% of shares and
voting rights
None     
SUBTOTAL B     


Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity):
Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy0.00% 0.00 %
OP-Suomi Indeksi -investment fund0.00% 0.00 %
OP-Suomi -investment fund0.00 % 0.00 %
OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt -investment fund0.00 % 0.00 %

The following additional information was made available to Hoivatilat in the notification:

A NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT ON THE CHANGE IN THE OWNERSHIP OF SHARES AND VOTES

Hoivatilat has been informed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd that from 13 June 2011, OP Fund Management Company Ltd's parent company, OP Cooperative, has applied in respect of OP Fund Management Company Ltd the exception provided for in section 2, subsection 4 of the Regulation of the Finnish Ministry of Finance (152/2007). From 13 June 2011, OP Cooperative does not aggregate its own holdings, the holdings of its subsidiaries and the holdings of entities within control with the shares held by any investment funds or collective investment undertakings managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd. OP Fund Management Company Ltd uses the voting rights of the shares held by the investment funds and collective investment undertakings independently of the parent company.

Hoivatilat Plc                                           

Further information:
Tommi Aarnio, CFO, tel.: +358 40 756 3773

Hoivatilat in brief:

Hoivatilat Plc specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres and service communities. Founded in 2008, the company has been working in cooperation with as many as 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched 200 property projects throughout Finland and in Sweden. www.hoivatilat.fi