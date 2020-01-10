Hoivatilat Plc

Stock exchange release 10 January 2020, 6:40 p.m.

Hoivatilat Plc: disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Hoivatilat Plc ("Hoivatilat") has on 10 January 2020 received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from OP Fund Management Company Ltd, according to which the ownership of shares and votes in Hoivatilat of OP-Suomi investment fund, OP-Suomi Indeksi investment fund and OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt investment fund managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd, has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent following the transfer of shares on 10 January 2020.

Aggregate positions of funds managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0,00 % 0,00 % 25,502,629 Positions of previous notification 6.96 % 6.96 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000148648 0 0,00 % SUBTOTAL A 0 0,00%





B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights None SUBTOTAL B





Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity): Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy 0.00% 0.00 % OP-Suomi Indeksi -investment fund 0.00% 0.00 % OP-Suomi -investment fund 0.00 % 0.00 % OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt -investment fund 0.00 % 0.00 %

The following additional information was made available to Hoivatilat in the notification:

A NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT ON THE CHANGE IN THE OWNERSHIP OF SHARES AND VOTES

Hoivatilat has been informed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd that from 13 June 2011, OP Fund Management Company Ltd's parent company, OP Cooperative, has applied in respect of OP Fund Management Company Ltd the exception provided for in section 2, subsection 4 of the Regulation of the Finnish Ministry of Finance (152/2007). From 13 June 2011, OP Cooperative does not aggregate its own holdings, the holdings of its subsidiaries and the holdings of entities within control with the shares held by any investment funds or collective investment undertakings managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd. OP Fund Management Company Ltd uses the voting rights of the shares held by the investment funds and collective investment undertakings independently of the parent company.

Hoivatilat Plc

Further information:

Tommi Aarnio, CFO, tel.: +358 40 756 3773

Hoivatilat in brief: