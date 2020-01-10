Hoivatilat Plc

Stock Exchange Release

10 January 2020 at 7.15 p.m. EET

The Resignation of Hoivatilat Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board Members

2Care Capital Ab, OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy (OP investment funds) and Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning AB have sold all of their shareholding in Hoivatilat Plc on 10 January 2020. Consequently, the representative of 2Care Capital Ab, Stefan Björkman, the representative of OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy, Juha Takala, and the representative of Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning AB, Johannes Wingborg, have resigned from the Shareholder's Nomination Board.

According to the Rules of Procedure of Hoivatilat Plc’s Shareholders' Nomination Board, the member nominated by a shareholder is obliged to resign if the shareholder concerned later transfers more than half of the shares it held on the September 1 which entitled it to nominate a member, and as result is no longer among the company’s ten largest shareholders.

Hoivatilat Plc

Further information:

Jussi Karjula

Hoivatilat, CEO

Tel. +358 40 773 4054

Pertti Huuskonen

Hoivatilat, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel. +358 40 068 0816

