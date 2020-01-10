MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2019 totaled $121.0 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $63.7 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $57.3 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY 
  
As of December 31, 2019 - ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$19,193 
Global Discovery813 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth11,122 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,665 
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity1,922 
Non-U.S. Growth23,675 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth2,263 
U.S. Value Team 
Value Equity3,016 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value4,386 
International Value Team 
Non-U.S. Value22,000 
Global Value Team 
Global Value19,707 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets234 
Credit Team 
High Income3,783 
Developing World Team 
Developing World3,374 
Thematic Team 
Thematic1,235 
  
Other Assets Under Management2628 
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$121,016 
   

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.