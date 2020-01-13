﻿ 13 January 2020 LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23 LSE Code: 3OIS WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO

THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser. In case of queries in relation to proxy voting, please contact Link Asset Services at enquiries@linkgroup.ie. NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of the trust deed dated 20 December 2012 constituting (inter alia) the WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities” with ISIN IE00B7SX5Y86) and made between (1) WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), (2) The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the “Trustee”) and (3) WisdomTree Multi Asset Management Limited (the “Manager”), a meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities (the “Affected Securities Holders”), convened by the Issuer, will be held at the offices of Apex IFS Limited in 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, D02 A342, Ireland on Wednesday 5 February 2020 at 11 a.m. local time (the “Meeting”). The Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, to documentation required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from USD 2 to USD 0.2. This follows the price of the Affected Securities falling below 500 per cent of its current principal amount on Monday 6 January 2020 (the “Threshold Event Date”) and is designed to maintain the normal trading and operations of the Affected Securities. Affected Securities Holders will receive notification by post, including a form of proxy allowing them to vote on the matters being considered at the Meeting by proxy. Affected Securities Holders may also access the notification and the form of proxy on the website of the Issuer, at https://w ww.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/resource-library/prospectus-and-regulatory-reports#tab-2A942D42-5AA1-4008-9080-3C2DADB050A7 .

Affected Security Holders will be notified of the outcome of the Meeting shortly thereafter.



