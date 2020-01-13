Hod Hasharon, Israel, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced that a Tier 1 mobile group , with operating units in several countries throughout Central and East Europe, has chosen the Allot NetworkSecure Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) solution to protect the company’s mobile users against cyber threats and to provide parental control. Subscribers to the Allot cybersecurity solution will pay a monthly fee to be shared between the operator and Allot. The service will be launched initially by one of the country operators in the group.

Enabled by Allot NetworkSecure, the operator will offer its customers Security-as-a-Service to protect their mobile devices against emerging cybersecurity threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware and cryptojacking. Traditional end-point security applications offered by operators gain only limited traction as a mass-market solution. In contrast, the network-based solution from Allot makes it easy for operators to deliver Security-as-a-Service directly to customers who do not need to install or update any applications.

The solution also delivers ongoing operator-branded notifications to subscribers about the protection and value they get from the service provider. Allot reports that this go-to-market model has proven to enable other service providers to reach double-digit service penetration.

NetworkSecure, part of the Allot Secure product suite, can be optionally enhanced with Allot EndpointSecure to ensure cyber protection both on and off the operator network. Allot Secure is the market leader in the growing network-based, mass-market cybersecurity category protecting more than 23 million mobile users globally.

“The Allot network-based Security-as-a-Service solution is quickly and easily integrated into the service provider network. Our unique consumer engagement tools and zero-effort user experience encourage subscriber participation, driving increased ARPU, and customer loyalty,” said Hagay Katz, Vice President Strategic Accounts - Cybersecurity at Allot. “We are privileged to partner with a growing list of mobile and fixed service providers who are discovering the benefits of the Allot SECaaS technologies and business model.”

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping and network-based security-as-a-service. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security-as-a-service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

