CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, and Sandhill Therapeutics, Inc., a cellular immuno-oncology company, announced a strategic research collaboration, license, and option agreement to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture allogeneic engineered natural killer (NK) cells and non-alpha beta T cell medicines for the treatment of cancer.



This collaboration brings together Editas Medicine’s leading genome editing technology and Sandhill’s BINATE™ product process, a novel universal donor technology to extract, isolate, and expand NK cells and non-alpha beta T cells, to develop novel medicines for the treatment of solid tumor cancers.

“We are excited to work with Sandhill, combining CRISPR-based genome editing with BINATE cells to accelerate the development of numerous, transformative medicines for people with cancer and improve patient outcomes,” said Charles Albright, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Editas Medicine. “We continue to increase our commitment to oncology, and we believe our portfolio of multiple immune system cell types, including T cells, NK cells, and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), will be effective in making the next generation of allogeneic medicines to fight many common cancers.”

“The team at Editas Medicine has one of the most innovative technology platforms, and we look forward to combining our technologies to create new medicines for the treatment of cancer. Together, we are dedicated to transforming cellular immuno-oncology and developing new therapies,” said Annemarie Moseley, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Sandhill Therapeutics, Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Editas Medicine obtains an exclusive license to Sandhill’s technology to research, develop and commercialize immuno-oncology engineered cell medicines for solid tumors originating within a given area of the body and an option to expand such license to two additional areas. In return, Sandhill will receive an upfront payment, development and sales-based milestone payments, and royalties on sales of resulting Editas products.

RBC Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to Sandhill for the transaction.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 (also known as Cas12a) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

About Sandhill Therapeutics, Inc.

Sandhill Therapeutics is a privately held, development stage cellular immunotherapy company dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with cancer. Sandhill’s BINATE™ leverages dual innate cell synergy, resulting in a highly activated, readily available, universal off-the-shelf treatment for both solid tumors and blood cancers. Sandhill’s activated innate cell immunotherapy is generated by a cost-effective, feeder-free campaign manufacturing process. For more information, visit www.sandhilltx.com.

Editas Medicine Forward-Looking Statements

