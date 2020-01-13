Hoivatilat Plc
Stock exchange release 13 January 2020, 4.10 p.m.
Hoivatilat Plc: disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Hoivatilat Plc ("Hoivatilat") has on 13 January 2020 received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from Clearance Capital Limited, the discretionary investment manager and advisor to the following funds: Clearance Segura Master Fund Limited, Clearance Cantara Master Fund Limited, Clearance Camino Fund, Compass Offshore MAV Limited, Compass MAV LLC and WVP Emerging Manager Onshore Fund LLC has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent following the transfer of shares on 10 January 2020.
Aggregate positions of Clearance Capital Limited according to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|25.502.629
|Positions of previous notification
|5.29 %
|5.29 %
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000148648
|0
|0.00 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|0
|0.00%
|B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or
cash settlement
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|None
|SUBTOTAL B
|Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity):
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|Clearance Segura Master Fund Limited
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|Clearance Cantara Master Fund Limited
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|Clearance Camino Fund
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|Compass Offshore MAV Limited
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|Compass MAV LLC
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|WVP Emerging Manager Onshore Fund LLC
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
The following additional information was made available to Hoivatilat in the notification: "Clearance Capital Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clearance Capital (Cayman) Limited."
