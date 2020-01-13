Maranello (Italy), 13 January 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
|
Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Stock Exchange
|
Number of common shares purchased
|
Average price per share
excluding fees
|
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
|03/01/2020
|MTA
|1,547
|148.6289
|229,928.90
|06/01/2020
|MTA
|10,279
|147.2574
|1,513,659.00
|07/01/2020
|MTA
|2,659
|148.2994
|394,328.15
|08/01/2020
|MTA
|6,657
|149.9210
|998,023.80
|09/01/2020
|MTA
|8,983
|153.2807
|1,376,920.40
|10/01/2020
|MTA
|497
|154.0382
|76,557.00
|
Total
|
-
|30,622
|149.8732
|4,589,417.25
Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 10 January 2020, the total invested consideration has been:
resulting in total No. 8,670,798 common shares held in treasury as of 10 January 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.37% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 2,938,324 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for Euro 390,683,109.25 total invested consideration.
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
