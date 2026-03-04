FERRARI PUBLISHES AGENDA FOR THE 2026 AGM

Maranello (Italy), March 4, 2026 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari”) announced today that it has published the agenda and the explanatory notes for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”), which will be held on April 15, 2026 in Amsterdam, beginning at 9:00 a.m. CEST.

Ferrari’s AGM notice and explanatory notes, AGM materials and other instructions are available under the section Governance on Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

1 The 2025 Annual Report and the annual report on Form 20-F are available on the Company’s corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/financial-documents and at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1648416&owner=include. The AGM notice, explanatory notes and other AGM materials are available on the corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/shareholders-meetings.

