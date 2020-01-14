GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, and Talking Rain Beverage Company have successfully transitioned Talking Rain’s in-house distribution network to outsourced transportation management. Talking Rain, a US market leader of sugar-free bottled waters, chose XPO for its track record of innovating across the supply chain.



XPO has transformed Talking Rain’s truckload distribution network by implementing a comprehensive control tower solution that includes procurement, freight payment and digital tracking. The XPO Connect™ transportation platform gives Talking Rain real-time visibility into its network, and a dedicated XPO team manages shipments of Sparkling Ice® and Talking Rain® products with rigorous carrier oversight and analytics.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We’ve moved Talking Rain from a fragmented broker base to centralized management of asset-based carriers, with seamless efficiency across North America. We’re proud to partner with this exciting company in elevating service to Talking Rain customers.”

In the first nine months of implementation, XPO managed the transportation of more than 32,000 shipments for Talking Rain. The company’s average procurement cost per truckload has improved by as much as 6% below comparable retail market rates, with 100% reliability in securing capacity.

“We wanted a supply chain partner capable of thinking creatively about product distribution,” said Oscar Mayorquin, Talking Rain’s vice president of supply chain. “XPO has impressed us with their insights, and importantly, their technological capabilities.”

