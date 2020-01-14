OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today introduced Sophos Intercept X for Mobile with new security capabilities for Chrome OS devices and improved mobile threat defense for Android and iOS devices.



Sophos today also published research, Fleeceware Apps Persist on the Play Store , that details new findings on Fleeceware applications that overcharge unsuspecting consumers for functionality widely available in other free or low-cost apps. First discovered by SophosLabs on Google Play in September 2019, Fleeceware remains a problem with more than twenty newly discovered applications with nearly 600 million alleged installations, as reported by Google.

“Fleeceware and other unscrupulous app developers are walking a fine line to avoid breaking hard and fast app store rules. This sneaky behavior is unethical, but not illegal,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos. “Possibly more worrisome are the stealthy cybercriminals who increasingly target mobile devices to carry out attacks for financial gain or as an ‘easy in’ to connected corporate networks. No mobile device is immune, and attackers are counting on unprotected devices and unpatched flaws to carry out their attacks. Intercept X for Mobile protects users from risky applications and malicious content, and keeps business data on mobile devices secure.”



Leveraging the same deep learning anti-malware technology used in Intercept X for Windows, macOS and server , Intercept X for Mobile protects users, their devices and their data from known and never before seen mobile threats. A completely redesigned interface simplifies security management and aids accessibility for users with disabilities:

Device Security : Intercept X for Mobile continuously monitors for and alerts users and IT administrators to signs of potential compromise so they can rapidly and automatically remediate issues and revoke access to corporate resources. Compliance checks detect jailbreaking, rooting, operating system versions, and more, informing users and IT administrators of violations and taking automatic action





Network Security : Intercept X for Mobile monitors network connections for suspicious activity in real time, warning users and IT administrators of potential Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) attacks. Web filtering and URL checking also stop access to known bad sites, protecting users from unsuitable content, and SMS phishing detection ­spots malicious URLs





Application Security : Intercept X for Mobile detects malicious and suspicious applications installed on devices, protecting against malware, ransomware and potentially unwanted apps like Fleeceware. Integration with Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions like Sophos Mobile and Microsoft Intune enable administrators to build conditional access policies, restricting access to applications, data and corporate resources when threats are detected



Chromebook Security: The new Chromebook Security extension protects Chrome OS users from unsuitable and malicious web content, provides app white and block-listing, and lets IT administrators report on device status and configuration



“There’s a false sense of understanding that organizations don’t have the right to secure employee-owned devices, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. No device is off limits to an attacker, and left unsecured, mobile devices introduce significant risk,” said Scott Larson, owner of Technology By Design . “Intercept X for Mobile provides the best-in-class protection needed to secure personal and company-issued devices in today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape. It’s a must-have, non-intrusive solution that strengthens any organization’s defenses, and it enables leading service providers like Technology By Design to protect customers from the most sophisticated and advanced threats.”



Intercept X for Mobile is easily managed in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform alongside Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions. Sophos’ unique Synchronized Security approach empowers these solutions to work together for real-time information sharing and threat response.



“Intercept X for Mobile is the best way to consolidate multiple endpoint management platforms for consistent policies, comprehensive security and letting users be productive on the devices they prefer,” said Phil Hochmuth, IDC program vice president. “It delivers best in class protection and performance, with less time and effort spent on managing and securing traditional and mobile endpoints.”



A Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment 1, Sophos provides “a centralized source for purchasing and support as well as unifying all aspects of security and device management, including endpoint antivirus on PCs to EMM/UEM and MTM security on smartphones,” according to the report. “Sophos has the ability to synchronize web security polices and protection settings across a worker's entire device environment, from mobiles (iOS/Android) to PCs (Windows, Mac and Chrome OS), allowing polices to follow users in browsers across all platform types.”



Sophos Intercept X for Mobile is available now as a stand-alone license or bundled with the new Sophos Mobile 9.5 UEM for additional endpoint management capabilities, providing a complete and secure UEM platform with an integrated mobile threat defense solution. For individual and unmanaged use, Intercept X for Mobile is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play .



Additional Resources

1 doc #US45353919 , November 2019





About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs - a global threat intelligence and data science team - Sophos' cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques, including automated and active-adversary breaches, ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, phishing, and more. The award-winning Sophos Central cloud-based platform integrates Sophos' entire portfolio of best-of-breed products, from the Intercept X endpoint solution to the XG Firewall, into a single system called Synchronized Security. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home . The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH.” More information is available at www.sophos.com .

