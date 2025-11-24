Sophos Accelerates Growth and Leadership in Latin America with Strong Regional Momentum

Sophos grew 26% in Latam, more than double the market rate (12.2%), now protecting over 12,000 organizations across the region.

AFUBRA (Brazil), UADY (Mexico), and Madero Group (Brazil) strengthened cyber maturity, reduced costs, and improved visibility using Sophos solutions.

After acquiring Secureworks, Sophos expanded its portfolio with ITDR, Advisory Services, and Taegis integration, while doubling its Latam workforce and boosting its presence at major industry events.



SAO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today announced continued momentum and accelerated growth across Latin America, underscoring its expanding customer base, regional leadership, and commitment to advancing cybersecurity outcomes across the region.

According to Gartner®, the total cybersecurity market in Latin America grew 12.2% in 2024, while Sophos’ Latin America business expanded 26% during its fiscal year 2025 (April 2024 – March 2025)*. Growth was driven largely by increased adoption of Sophos’ industry-leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Firewall, and Endpoint solutions — particularly among enterprises. Today, Sophos protects more than 12,000 organizations across Latin America, with customers in every country throughout the region. Sophos empowers organizations in government, education, and financial services to hospitality, manufacturing, and more to stay ahead of fast-evolving threats with advanced AI-driven defenses and managed security expertise.

“Our growth in Latin America is a testament to our partnerships and shared objective to deliver cybersecurity outcomes that make a real difference,” said Wagner Tadeu, Sophos’ Vice President, Latin America. “We’re helping organizations protect what matters most: their people, operations, and future.”

Empowering Customers Through Innovation: Customer Case Studies

Sophos’ success in Latin America is best reflected in the work it does to enhance customer protections. This includes strengthening security maturity, improving resilience, and streamlining operations through Sophos Central, the company’s open, extensible security operations platform with integrated expert threat intelligence. At the core of Sophos’ portfolio, Sophos Central unifies solutions across XDR, endpoint, identity, SIEM, network, email, and cloud security, supported by expert-led MDR and advisory services.

Agro Comercial AFUBRA LTDA, the Tobacco Growers’ Association of Brazil, needed to safeguard critical agricultural operations and ensure business continuity as it expanded nationally. With Sophos Endpoint, XDR, and MDR, AFUBRA improved its cyber maturity, achieved 24/7 monitoring, and significantly reduced incident response time and costs. “The Sophos platform was key to helping us achieve our vision of continuous security, operational resilience, and scalability,” said Paulo Guedes, IT Manager, Agro Comercial AFUBRA LTDA.

In Mexico, the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY), the largest higher-education institution in Yucatán, Mexico, was faced with a challenge: an aging perimeter security solution, mounting maintenance costs, limited resources, and the need to defend against the rapidly evolving threat landscape. The university modernized its cybersecurity platform with Sophos, deploying a range of Sophos solutions including Firewall, Endpoint with Intercept X, Sophos Central, and Phish Threat, gaining centralized visibility, faster incident response, and reduced risk of ransomware and advanced attacks across its five-campus network supporting 28,000 users. “Sophos products have been fundamental in strengthening our cybersecurity and technology management capabilities at [UADY],” said Wilbert Pérez Segura, Head of Computer Security at UADY.

Similarly, Madero Group, one of Brazil’s fastest-growing restaurant chains, faced the challenge of securing 276 locations across 18 states and meeting complex compliance demands. Madero consolidated its security with Sophos Central, deploying XGS Firewalls, MDR, Cloud Optix, and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). “By consolidating security into a unified, resilient, and adaptable platform, we are reducing operational costs, better protecting our infrastructure, and elevating our cybersecurity posture,” said Lucas Dias, Manager of Corporate Infrastructure, Madero Group.

Driving Growth and Innovation

Following the acquisition of Secureworks, Sophos has strengthened its cybersecurity portfolio to enhance defenses and outcomes for customers across Latin America. Recent innovations include the launch of Sophos Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), which provides faster visibility into identity risks and stronger protection against identity-based attacks; Sophos Advisory Services for penetration testing and advanced security assessments; and the integration of Sophos Endpoint with the Secureworks Taegis platform to simplify security management, reduce costs, and deliver a seamless experience. These advancements reinforce Sophos’ position as a leading global and regional MDR provider, enabling organizations to augment or fully outsource their security operations.

Regional Engagement and Leadership

The Latin America region is a priority market for Sophos, and the company continues to invest deeply in customer and partner relationships. In fiscal year 2025, Sophos more than doubled its permanent headcount in the region, expanding local sales, pre-sales, customer success managers (CSM), and technical support in local language to better serve customers and partners. This growth strengthens Sophos’ ability to provide in-region expertise and faster response to evolving customer needs.

This year, Sophos participated in leading industry forums such as CRN XChange in Mexico; Futurecom, Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, and Dell Technologies Forum in Brazil; and 8x8 events in Chile, further reinforcing its commitment to regional collaboration and cybersecurity leadership. Sophos has also hosted various regional customer events and road shows throughout the year, with several upcoming events.

“Our continued investment in local expertise, customer and partner engagement, and cutting-edge security technology reflects our long-term commitment to empowering organizations in the region to grow confidently and securely,” continues Tadeu. “Sophos remains committed to being a trusted partner for Latin American organizations — from SMB through to enterprise — as they navigate the evolving threat landscape and build stronger, more resilient futures.”

