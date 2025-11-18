Sophos Recognized with Microsoft Verified Small and Medium Business (SMB) Solution Status

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today announced its integration with Microsoft Defender for Business, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and that its Sophos MDR for Microsoft environments solution has achieved Microsoft verified Small & Medium Business (SMB) solution status through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Microsoft’s verified SMB Solution status highlights the crucial role of partner collaboration in protecting small and medium businesses against increasing cyberattacks. By achieving this status, Sophos has demonstrated that its solution is purpose-built for the needs of managed service providers (MSPs) and their SMB customers and is tightly integrated with Microsoft security technology, including Microsoft Defender for Business and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

Sophos MDR for Microsoft environments detects, contains, and neutralizes attacks within Microsoft 365 environments. It harnesses telemetry from a broad range of Microsoft solutions, including Microsoft 365, Defender for Office 365, Defender for Endpoint, Defender for Cloud Apps, Defender for Identity, Entra ID Protection, Purview DLP, and more. Combined with telemetry from Sophos and dozens of other vendors, Sophos’ proprietary threat intelligence, and 24/7 expert monitoring, Sophos MDR can detect and respond to advanced threats faster and help managed service providers strengthen customer protection. When an attack is detected in a Microsoft 365 environment, Sophos MDR analysts can execute a range of response actions including blocking user logins, terminating active sessions, and disabling suspicious inbox rules to accelerate resolution and improve security outcomes.

“Recognition as a Microsoft verified SMB solution, along with the approval of our integrations with Microsoft Defender for Business and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, underscores our shared commitment to democratizing cybersecurity and building a better together set of outcomes with Sophos and Microsoft,” said Rob Harrison, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Sophos. “Through our close alignment with Microsoft’s security technologies, we’re making enterprise-grade protection accessible to organizations of all sizes and cybersecurity maturity levels.”

“With the increasing volume and sophistication of attacks targeting small and medium-sized businesses, customers are seeking top-tier security solutions to protect themselves. That is why I am excited to congratulate Sophos on achieving Microsoft Verified: SMB Solution status. The new Sophos integrations with Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Microsoft Defender for Business will enable managed service providers to easily implement and scale the security services that small business customers need,” said Vasu Jakkal, CVP Microsoft Security.

