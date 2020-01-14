ATLANTA , Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced that Sage Intacct was named a Leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management Applications 2019–2020 report (doc #US44867519, December 2019). Download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape report with analysis on Sage Intacct .



The need for subscription management applications has exploded as business models shift from products to subscription services. The solutions that many organizations are using were built for a transactional, product-based businesses and don’t solve the needs of subscription-based businesses. Additionally, ASC 606 and IFRS15 bring new standards and increased complexity and cost, especially for companies with a variety of revenue streams.

The IDC MarketScape evaluates players in the subscription management solutions based on capabilities, market presence, and vendor strategy. Sage Intacct, a solution available in Sage Business Cloud, was recognized for customer value delivered, its onboarding and implementation process, a track record for customer success, and the product roadmap. Specifically, the report notes that companies should consider Sage Intacct when: “…you value having your subscription management application built into your financial management platform for the benefits of analytics, integration, procurement, and vendor relationship.”

“The trend from selling widgets on a one-time basis to selling recurring service-driven solutions via subscription is transforming many sectors of the economy, including software, services, and healthcare. Companies that want to adopt this business model should leverage subscription management technology such as Sage Intacct which can automate the entire quote-to-cash process and provide one system of record across all one-time and subscription transactions,” said Mark Thomason, Research Director for Digital Business Models and Monetization.

Sage Intacct is a cloud-based ERP system focused on medium-sized businesses. Native integration to Salesforce and robust subscription revenue management and contract and subscription billing modules connect the customer lifecycle in one subscription system of record from quote to performance obligations, billing, revenue recognition, GAAP and SaaS reporting, and financial forecasting. Additionally, Sage Intacct enables companies to unify their billing across perpetual, SaaS, usage, and services. With one subscription system of record across their customers’ lifecycle, businesses can more easily scale their organizations, accelerate cash flow, and comply with regulations

“Today’s forward-looking CFO’s are increasingly turning to cloud-based subscription management software as a critical component of their growth strategy. Sage Intacct’s placement as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape highlights how we are consistently delivering solutions that enable and empower our customers to execute on actionable strategy, gain deeper insights into their business with analytics, and streamline complex financial processes,” said Dan Miller, SVP of Product, Sage Intacct. “It’s through this commitment to customer success and the unmatched ability to meet their unique business needs that has placed Sage Intacct as a top cloud financial and subscription management solution of choice across today’s competitive landscape.”

About IDC MarketScape:

The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

