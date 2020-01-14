SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totango , the leader in customer success for the enterprise, announced today the introduction of Dynamic Assignment , a next-generation product innovation that enables enterprises to leverage a fluid pool of specialists to rapidly deliver the right expertise to the right person at precisely the right time. With Dynamic Assignment, enterprises can now dynamically allocate people based on fit, skill or availability, to work with customers on an as-needed basis, delivering the optimal level of personalization and customized engagement throughout the customer journey.



“Dynamic Engagement is a new way to think about aligning human and digital resources to cost-effectively deliver against the promise of technology and service offers,” said Phil Nanus, Vice President of Research, Customer Success, Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA). Nanus continued, “The foundational principle of Dynamic Engagement is to put the right resources at the right point in the customer’s journey that will deliver the best possible experience but in the most cost-effective manner.”

“Enterprises utilizing Totango Spark have transformed their customer success operations from a reactive approach to a proactive and predictive engagement model,” said Guy Nirpaz, CEO and founder of Totango. “Dynamic Assignment is the next step in this evolution, enabling enterprises to automate the matching of the ideal people at the right time, to deliver a more positive, personalized experience to their customers at scale, which translates into increased value and adoption.”

Totango Spark is a goal-oriented, customer success solution that empowers enterprises to achieve digital transformation and accelerate their customer-centered growth strategy by integrating customer-centric best practices throughout an enterprise’s operations. It enables teams across an enterprise to engage at every stage of the customer journey with the right information, goals, and metrics through SuccessBLOCs , a modular framework that disaggregates the customer journey into easily manageable and optimizable increments.

Many organizations today operate their customer success engagements in an assigned role-based model where CSMs are responsible for a portfolio of customers. With Dynamic Assignment, rather than overspending on designated teams that may lack the expertise a customer needs, may not speak the customer’s language and may be located in a distant time zone from the customer, enterprises can optimize the internal orchestration of expertise-based criteria such as technical expertise, industry experience, language, location, availability and other factors in matching the ideal specialist with customer need.

By empowering enterprises to leverage the wide range of talent throughout the organization and not just those customer success managers with assigned accounts, employees that may not be 100% dedicated to a customer but fit the right criteria can now be included in a pool of available resources to be leveraged on an as-needed basis. As a result, organizations can do more with less, delivering precision engagement throughout the customer journey, with less dedicated resources. In one scenario, an enterprise software company that launches a campaign to upgrade customers to a new product offering can now dynamically task members of their non-assigned tech-touch organization to help, on an as-needed basis, with any customer request for assistance or upon customer activity with the new product. Furthermore, Dynamic Assignment enables enterprises to automatically identify existing resources such as the relevant product manager or engineer that match the right criteria, such as has expertise in the product, has availability, and is located within two time zones of the customer, and engage them in addressing the customer’s needs, maximizing value for the user without the financial burden of scaling resources.

“Dynamic Assignment will completely transform Bentley’s ability to deliver precision personalized engagement quickly, at scale and with fewer resources,” said David McKenney, senior vice president, Digital Advancement at Bentley Systems. “With Totango, we finally have all the data we need to talk to the user in one place, and with Dynamic Assignment, we can now automate the matching of just the right specialist with our user at the point when they need the most help, giving our users the personalized attention they need to successfully adopt and use our software.”

About Totango

Totango powers the world’s leading customer-centered enterprises, including Google, NTT, SAP, and Zoom. The Totango platform provides access to all customer information, best practices, and metrics, enabling enterprise teams to proactively and intelligently engage with their customers to drive adoption, renewal, expansion, and customer advocacy. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

