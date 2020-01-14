     Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and 

total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
12/31/201947,028,510 

Total gross of voting rights: 47,028,510

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  47,019,510

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

