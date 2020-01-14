TROY, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) today announced the acquisition of Insight , an education service staffing company with experience in partnering with school districts in Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The acquisition further expands Kelly's leadership position in the education workforce solutions industry, where Kelly Education is ranked the top provider across the U.S., filling nearly four million PreK-12 classrooms every school year. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Insight, headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, with its current staff will merge with Kelly Education.



“The acquisition of Insight demonstrates how Kelly is investing its capital towards being a specialty talent company and a leader in the education market,” said Peter Quigley , president and chief executive officer, Kelly Services. “Insight has the geographic and service footprint to complement Kelly Education’s current reach. Their commitment to putting students first and delivering service excellence aligns perfectly with Kelly's culture and priorities."

“When we think about what’s next in the education specialty business, we see the teacher shortage continuing, thus increasing the need to connect vital talent to great public, private, charter schools and early child care centers, so all children have a learning environment where they will thrive," said Nicola Soares , senior vice president of Kelly Education. “Insight provides great innovative solutions and shares our commitment to moving education forward. Together, we can supply quality talent, enhancing the impact of full-time teachers, and supporting higher student achievement both in and beyond the classroom.”

Andrew Walter , chief executive officer of Insight remarked, “Kelly Education understands the real impact of the teacher shortage on students and the far-reaching consequences for schools and their communities. We are excited to leverage the power of Kelly’s resources and share their mission in helping schools improve operationally."



About Kelly Education



Launched in 1997, Kelly Education is the first and largest provider of educational staffing in the United States. Innovated from its parent company Kelly Services® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce solution that’s always asking what’s next in the world of work, Kelly Education offers schools unparalleled experience, value and expertise while carrying out its mission to provide end-to-end educational staffing solutions. Visit www.kellyeducationalstaffing.com for more information.

Fairmount Partners , a leading middle-market investment bank, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Insight throughout the transaction.

Contact Information: