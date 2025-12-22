Motion Recruitment Releases 2026 Tech Salary Guide Highlighting Compensation Trends as AI and Specialization Reshape the Talent Market

Mid-level AI engineers see largest salary increases

TROY, Mich., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology staffing and solutions leader Motion Recruitment, a Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) company, has published its 2026 Tech Salary Guide offering workforce trends and in-depth compensation data for the 100+ most in-demand IT roles. While AI adoption has slowed hiring for entry-level and generalist positions, specialized roles have seen sharp salary increases, the guide has found.

The ninth annual report analyzes thousands of job placements and real-time market data. It features actionable insights from industry leaders to help employers and job seekers navigate a rapidly evolving landscape where specialization, applied expertise, and AI fluency determine career mobility and hiring success.

Tech Pay Stays Flat Overall, But Specialized Roles See Significant Salary Growth

Average tech salaries in the United States grew by a modest 0.8% year-over-year, masking significant variation across specialized roles, according to Motion Recruitment’s analysis.

Mid-level AI engineers experienced the highest salary gains at 9.2% year-over-year.

Senior platform engineers saw compensation spike by 8.9%.

Mid-level salesforce developers’ base pay jumped 8.5%.

Machine learning engineers’ salary jumped 7%.

Senior data warehouse developers’ compensation rose 5.8%.



Specialized roles like LLM developers reached averages of $209,000 in base-level compensation, while the average salary for senior data workers was $178,000 in 2025. Meanwhile, senior software developers (10%) and mid-level SQL developers (7%) saw the largest year-over-year drop in base compensation.

“Applied expertise and AI fluency are key factors to career and hiring success,” James Vallone, president of Motion Recruitment, said. “Specialized skills in data engineering, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and applied AI are driving the strongest compensation growth.”

AI Adoption Slows Hiring for Entry-Level and Generalist Roles

Demand for entry-level and generalized IT roles has slowed due to widespread AI adoption and ongoing economic uncertainty. Skills shortages persist, requiring organizations to recruit or train more advanced, specialized talent. According to 2025 job posting data, among the most in-demand tech skill sets are:

AI specialization roles increased by 49%, reflecting rapid growth in AI-focused hiring.

Data security roles increased 30%, driven by rising protection and governance needs.

Platform engineering roles increased 29%, supporting scalable and resilient infrastructure.

Data warehouse roles increased 10%, tied to continued investment in digital infrastructure.

"The tech market is becoming increasingly specialized, and the pace of innovation is widening the skills gap faster than most teams can close internally,” James Vallone, president of Motion Recruitment, said. “The organizations that thrive in 2026 will be those who secure the right resources to fill critical skill gaps and scale capabilities quickly.”

As hiring needs shift, tech professionals must demonstrate implementation, not familiarity. Resumes that clearly show hands-on experience in AI, data, and cloud infrastructure through deployed projects or systems are more likely to stand out. Employers are prioritizing adaptability and continuous growth, favoring candidates who actively upskill through industry-recognized courses and remain engaged in relevant networks. Providing proof such as certifications, digital badges, or portfolios signals readiness for applied future-focused roles.

Job Seekers and Employers Clash Over Flexible Work Arrangements

Salary remains the top motivator for job changers, but tech workers continue to prioritize flexibility as more employers around the country move them back to the office.

While remote tech workers saw a higher pay jump than the national average at 2.8%, salary growth is highest in cities where employers are more likely to require workers to return to the office. New York City leads the way at year-over-year increases of 10%, followed by Washington D.C. and Atlanta at 6%. Tech salary can vary by over 24% between cities, highlighting the significant impact of location on compensation.

“In tech, the return-to-office conversation is not just about location, but about expectations and retention,” Vallone said. “As a result, companies that tighten workplace policies without balancing compensation, role clarity, or flexibility, risk losing experienced IT talent to employers willing to meet those expectations.”

Trusted Pipelines Gain Importance as Scammers and Bots Flood Applications

Hiring tech workers is becoming more difficult, as scammers and bots are more prevalent, making it nearly impossible for hiring managers to validate applications in a timely manner. The overall number of applications for tech positions and associated fraud risks have risen exponentially, and employers increasingly rely on referral-driven pipelines and returning employees to ensure quality and reduce risk.

“Verified networks matter more than ever,” Vallone said. “The most in-demand technologists, those with deep, applied expertise, are also the hardest to reach, which is pushing organizations to be more deliberate and relationship-driven.”

Marketplace changes and AI adoption will continue to reshape role design and the skills required across teams in 2026, the Motion Recruitment analysis has found. The Tech Salary Guide empowers both candidates and employers with the latest market data, offering a comprehensive look at salary trends across cities and technology stacks. Validated with leading industry reports, it delivers actionable insights for mid to senior-level technologists navigating today’s competitive IT career landscape. To explore the full report, access the 2026 Tech Salary Guide here.

