Maranello (Italy), 15 January 2020 - Ferrari N.V. (the “Company”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today the following corporate calendar for year 20201: Earnings Releases 4 February 2020 - Group results for 4th quarter and full-year 2019 4 May 2020 - Group results for 1st quarter 2020 3 August 2020 - Group results for 2nd quarter 2020 3 November 2020 - Group results for 3rd quarter 2020

A conference call for financial analysts is also planned on the date of each earnings release. Listen only live webcasts of the presentations as well as related materials will be accessible on the Company’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com).



The Annual General Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2019 financial statements is scheduled for April 16, 2020. The 2020 corporate calendar is available on the Company’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com).



1 The Calendar is consistent with the Company’s practice of providing quarterly financial information.







