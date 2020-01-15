Stockholm, Sweden, January 15, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in Interactive Visual Collaboration solutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Technology Innovations Group (TIG).







“Technological Innovations Group (TIG), the leading technology sales agency in the EMEA region offering integrated automation and control solutions for smart spaces, is pleased to formally announce a strategic partnership with Hoylu. As this exciting new partnership demonstrates, we’re fully committed to offering our customers the most advanced solutions available,” said Robin van Meeuwen, CEO of TIG. “Hoylu offers innovative technology which is totally in line with the vision and mission of Technological Innovations Group and will allow us to serve our customers better”. With a close partnership and a network of over 2,500 integrators, 15 offices across the EMEA region with 270 staff, Technological Innovations Group is the most focused organization in the industry.





“We are excited about our partnership with TIG, an innovative and leading sales agency in the EMEA region. The partnership will broaden our reach and significantly strengthen our sales capabilities, as well as open up for combining Hoylu with other products in TIG`s portfolio”, said Stein Revelsby CEO of Hoylu.





Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create Connected Workspaces™ that include engineering plans, project schedules, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWallsTM or any device you choose. Hoylu products are designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.









For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com





Petra van Meeuwen, Director of Marketing TIG (+44) 7940591027, pvanmeeuwen@tig.eu







About Hoylu:

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. Hoylu delivers a comprehensive set of personalized Connected WorkspacesTM to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com.





About Technological Innovations Group (TIG)

Headed up by Robin van Meeuwen, Technological Innovations Group (TIG) has evolved out of Future Vision Marketing, which was founded in 1987 to distribute Crestron in Europe. The company works with brands at the forefront of leading-edge technology development.

With a hugely experienced leadership team and staff in locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, partnering with TIG gives organisations - whether in corporate AV, marine, education, residential and more – a real edge over the competition. Learn more at www.tig.eu and connect via Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.





Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550 ca@mangold.se





Publication





This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (12:30) CEST on January 15, 2020