Demetrios Dounis Named Partner & Head of Business Development



Raj Dalal Promoted to Principal

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the "Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today the promotions of Demetrios Dounis to Partner & Head of Business Development, and Raj Dalal to Principal, effective January 1, 2020.

“I am pleased to announce the well-deserved promotions of Demetrios and Raj and look forward to working with them in their new roles as the Company continues to deliver value to our shareholders and leverage its permanent capital structure to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of CODI. “One of CODI’s greatest strengths is our team and these promotions reflect the depth of our talent and capabilities. On behalf of CODI’s senior leadership, I want to congratulate Demetrios and Raj on a job well done and express my excitement about our team’s ability to continue executing on our proven strategy to invest in and build businesses for the long term.”

Patrick Maciariello, COO of CODI added, “At CODI, we pride ourselves on building an exceptional team with differentiated capabilities and fostering a culture that enables our people to grow and succeed. Demetrios and Raj have made significant contributions to the development and success of CODI and we are delighted to recognize their performance, professionalism and dedication through these hard-earned promotions.”

Demetrios Dounis joined the Company in 2007 as a Vice President. He was promoted to Principal in 2011 and promoted to Partner in 2015. In this newly created role as Partner & Head of Business Development, Mr. Dounis will work closely with both East and West Coast based investment teams to coordinate business development activities across the Company, including sourcing and evaluating platform transactions as well as working with management teams across the CODI portfolio to identify and complete add-on transactions. Mr. Dounis was involved in the firm’s investments in CamelBak, Liberty Safe, Arnold Magnetic Technologies and Velocity Outdoor. He led the firm’s investment in and realized exit of Clean Earth Inc. Mr. Dounis currently serves as a Director for Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Liberty Safe and Velocity Outdoor. Prior to joining CODI, Mr. Dounis worked at UBS and Deloitte. Mr. Dounis holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a BS in Accounting from Rutgers University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA Charterholder.

Raj Dalal joined the Company in 2012 as an Associate. In his role as a Principal, Mr. Dalal is responsible for executing new investment opportunities and managing existing portfolio companies. Mr. Dalal was involved in the firm’s investments in The Sterno Group, Manitoba Harvest and Foam Fabricators. He also works closely with Advanced Circuits, Ergobaby and 5.11 and several other realized CODI portfolio companies including FOX Factory. Prior to joining CODI, Mr. Dalal worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the investment banking group. Mr. Dalal holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in business economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Compass Diversified Holdings (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our eight majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers ( 5.11 );





); The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards ( Advanced Circuits );





); The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets ( Arnold Magnetic Technologies );





); The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products ( Ergobaby );





); The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components ( Foam Fabricators );





); The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes ( Liberty Safe );





); The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels for the hospitality and consumer markets, flameless candles and house and garden lighting for the home decor market, and wickless candle products used for home decor and fragrance systems ( The Sterno Group ); and





); and The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018 as retrospectively revised and recast through the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 13, 2019, and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.