Compass Diversified Announces Conference Call to Discuss the Restatement of Financial Results

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle-market branded consumer and industrial businesses, announced today that it plans to host a conference call to discuss the restatement of its financial results for fiscal years 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the unaudited financial information for each of the interim periods included within those years, on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to log into the webcast 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 134, as amended, including without limitation, CODI’s expectations regarding the timing of a conference call to discuss the restatement, CODI’s expectations as to the timing and outcome of the Lugano Holding, Inc. (“Lugano”) investigation, CODI’s expectations with respect to the timing of its restatement and delivery of delinquent financial statements, CODI’s expectations regarding the timing and outcome of the Lugano bankruptcy process, CODI’s credit availability and future liquidity as well as CODI’s expectations regarding the future cooperation of its lenders, actions taken in response to the outcome of the investigation, the future performance of Lugano and CODI’s other subsidiaries, the filing or delay of CODI’s periodic reports, and the amount of any potential misstatements associated with Lugano and the impact any such misstatements may have on CODI’s previously issued financial statements or results of operations. Such forward looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “should” or “anticipate” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions by CODI’s Board of Directors and management, and on information currently available to CODI’s Board of Directors and management. These statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause CODI’s actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially, including but not limited to: the discovery of additional information relevant to the Lugano investigation; the conclusions of the Audit Committee of CODI’s Board of Directors (and timing of those conclusions) concerning matters relating to the investigation; the timing of the review by, and the conclusions of, CODI’s independent registered public accounting firm regarding the investigation and CODI’s financial statements; a further material delay in CODI’s financial reporting or ability to hold an annual meeting of stockholders; the impacts of restatement reviews and the potential need to restate additional periods; CODI’s ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements; the cooperation of, and future concessions granted by, CODI’s lenders; control deficiencies identified or that may be identified in the future that will result in material weaknesses in CODI’s internal control over financial reporting; and litigation relating to the investigation, including CODI’s representations regarding its financial statements, and current and future litigation, enforcement actions or investigations relating to CODI’s internal controls, restatement reviews, the Lugano investigation, or related matters. Please see CODI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, CODI does not undertake any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations

Compass Diversified

irinquiry@compassdiversified.com