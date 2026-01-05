Compass Diversified Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Distributions on Series A, B and C Preferred Shares

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash distribution for each of its three preferred share series.

The Board declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2025, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2026. The distribution for such period is payable on January 30, 2026, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2026.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2025, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2026. The distribution for such period is payable on January 30, 2026, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2026.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2025, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2026. The distribution for such period is payable on January 30, 2026, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2026.

CODI’s preferred cash distributions should generally constitute “qualified dividends” for U.S. federal income tax purposes to the extent they are paid from “earnings and profits” (as determined under U.S. federal income tax principles), provided that the requisite holding period is met. To the extent that the amount of cash distributions exceeds earnings and profits, such distribution will first be treated as a non- taxable return of capital to the extent of the holder’s adjusted tax basis in the shares and thereafter be treated as a capital gain from the sale or exchange of such shares.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, CODI’s expectations with respect to payment of its quarterly distributions and timing related to the same.. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “should” or “anticipate” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions by CODI’s Board of Directors and management, and on information currently available to CODI’s Board of Directors and management. These statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially, including but not limited to: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, or social, civil or political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we have made or may make; the ability to successfully complete when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; CODI’s ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements; the cooperation of, and future concessions granted by, CODI’s lenders; control deficiencies identified or that may be identified in the future that have resulted or will result in material weaknesses in CODI’s internal control over financial reporting; and litigation relating to the Lugano Holding, Inc. (“Lugano”) investigation, including CODI’s representations regarding its financial statements, and current and future litigation, enforcement actions or investigations relating to CODI’s internal controls, restatement reviews, the Lugano investigation or related matters. Please see CODI’s Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2025 for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, CODI does not undertake any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations

Compass Diversified

irinquiry@compassdiversified.com



Source: Compass Diversified Holdings